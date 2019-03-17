Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
mortuary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hope Baptist Church
Mattie M. Thomas Obituary
THOMAS
Mattie M. Thomas, 87 of Jacksonville, FL transitioned to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019.
Viewing and visitation will be held at the mortuary on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Zion Hope Baptist Church. Interment is in Edgewood Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019
