Davis
Mattie Mae Davis passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 101. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mrs. Davis will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, May 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020