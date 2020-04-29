Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Mae Davis

Add a Memory
Mattie Mae Davis Obituary
Davis
Mattie Mae Davis passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 101. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mrs. Davis will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, May 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -