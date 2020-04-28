Home

Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mattie McGrady


1923 - 2020
Mattie McGrady Obituary
McGrady
Mattie R. McGrady passed away on the April 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, 11AM, at Patterson Funeral Services, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, Florida 32211, (904) 323-4299. Visitation for family and friends will held Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4-6 PM at Patterson Funeral Services, www.pattersonfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local community food bank. Please sign the guestbook and leave remembrances @ www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
