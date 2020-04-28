|
Mattie R. McGrady passed away on the April 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, 11AM, at Patterson Funeral Services, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, Florida 32211, (904) 323-4299. Visitation for family and friends will held Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4-6 PM at Patterson Funeral Services, www.pattersonfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local community food bank. Please sign the guestbook and leave remembrances @ www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
