Motes
Maude J. Motes, age 97, passed from Life's journey on July 15, 2020. She felt so very blessed to have been part of Life's eternal flow and grateful for the deep, abiding friendship and love of those who were part of her journey. As a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, she devoted most of her life as a caregiver to those in need. Even in death, her eternal presence remains a blessing not only to family, but to this beautiful world and to all who knew her. The kindness and compassion she brought into this world will remain forever in oneness with this eternal, divine moment.
Born in Hawthorne, FL, she lived most of her life in Jacksonville where she was a devoted employee of Southern Bell Telephone Company for 20 years. Upon retirement her focus and energy returned to what she cared about most--family and the welfare of others.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Woodrow Motes; a son whom she dearly loved, Lt. David R. Motes (USN); a grandmother to whom she was deeply devoted, Elizabeth L. Gill; parents (George W. and Addie S. Johnson); sisters (Bertie Louise Johnson Clark, Dorothy Johnson Earle, Rosa Lee Johnson, Letha Mae Johnson Riggins, Juanita Johnson Mast); brothers (James V. Johnson, Leon Eugene Johnson, William Clifton Johnson, Willie Johnson), and a loving daughter-in-law (Susan Marie Motes).
Survivors include two sons, William H. Motes (Pamela Roach Motes) and Mark A. Motes; one grandson, David Aaron Motes, and one great granddaughter, Kalen Motes; nieces and nephews.
In the last years of her life, she was so very thankful for the loving concern of others, especially her sons, her daughter-in-law Pam, her sister Juanita Johnson Mast, her nieces and their husbands (Brenda McNeil and David; Toni Cullen and Michael), and the staff of Taylor Care Center, Taylor Manor, and Northeast Florida Community Hospice.
Mrs. Motes was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, FL.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery will be held with Rev. Steve McCollum officiating.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. www.greenlawnjacksonville.com
(904) 396-2522.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com