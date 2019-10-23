Home

Crosby Funeral Home
207 West 12th Street
Alma, GA 31510
(912) 632-8623
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Crosby Funeral Home
207 West 12th Street
Alma, GA 31510
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Alma, FL
Maudine Topolski Obituary
Topolski
Maudine Topolski (Thornton) of Jacksonville, Fl. passed to her eternal home on October 21, 2019. She leaves behind her husband David Topolski of 32 years; son David Griffin (Ornkanya) 2 grandchildren Joshua and Marissa Griffin, two sisters Ora Lee Thornton and Wilodean Joiner and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma, GA. on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 PM. A short visitation will be held at Crosby Funeral Home in Alma, GA. from 12:00 to 12:30.
Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
