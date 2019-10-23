|
Topolski
Maudine Topolski (Thornton) of Jacksonville, Fl. passed to her eternal home on October 21, 2019. She leaves behind her husband David Topolski of 32 years; son David Griffin (Ornkanya) 2 grandchildren Joshua and Marissa Griffin, two sisters Ora Lee Thornton and Wilodean Joiner and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma, GA. on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 PM. A short visitation will be held at Crosby Funeral Home in Alma, GA. from 12:00 to 12:30.
Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019