|
|
Klinzman
Maureen Ann Klinzman (Nee Hilary) born October 27, 1938, has ascended into Heaven (with a brief stop at the Rainbow Bridge to pick up all her lost pets) to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24th, 2019.
Maureen graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School and had a varied career working in several corporate headquarters in business and as a legal secretary to a patent attorney. She was by all accounts a successful and accomplished woman in her career.
She leaves behind a bereft husband from a marriage lasting over thirty-one years, Richard Klinzman, the luckiest man alive for having her in his life. She leaves behind a sister, Patricia Williamson of Carmel, NY and three sons, Gregg Ryan of Congers, NY, Christopher Ryan of Orange Park, FL and Kevin Ryan of Middleburg, Fl from a previous marriage. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Donna Ryan (wife of Christopher) whom she considered a true daughter plus two grandchildren, Victoria Johnson and Riley Ryan. She was blessed with a loving nephew, Brian Williamson, and niece, Margo Sexton. Her Great Nieces, Hannah, and Kayla Sexton are also beloved of her.
Maureen charmed everyone with her wit and grace. All those who knew her will never forget her. The world is now a poorer place without her.
A private memorial for her will be held at sometime in the near future.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019