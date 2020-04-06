Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Kincaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Kincaid

Add a Memory
Maureen Kincaid Obituary
KINCAID
Maureen Elizabeth Kincaid died on April 2, 2020 with her family in Jacksonville, FL. Maureen was born on October 7, 1946 and is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald Kincaid. Maureen leaves behind her four children, Kelly Voytecek (Barry), Kristen Jackson (Chris), Donnie Kincaid (Jenny), and Patrick Kincaid (Jennifer), as well as her nine grandchildren, Katherine Jackson, Emily Voytecek, Carly Voytecek, Molly Voytecek, Patrick Kincaid, Christy Kincaid, Blake Kincaid, Layla Kincaid and Kimberly Kincaid, her nephew and niece Kevin Hayes (Ashley) and Erin Garrett (Robert) and her sister-in-law, Janice Hayes.
Maureen was born in Boston, Massachusetts, moved to South Florida as a teenager and then made Jacksonville her home in 1972.
Maureen was a very hands-on mother, wife, and friend. She was active in her church, San Jose Catholic Church, loved to play bridge, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to welcome people into her home and feed them, she was a great cook. Maureen never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She cared and loved deeply.
Maureen volunteered her time with Ronald McDonald House and Catholic Charities.
Maureen will be missed very much. Due to COVID-19, we will host a celebration of life ceremony in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities. 40 E. Adams St. Suite 320 Jacksonville, FL 32202. 904-354-4846 www.ccbjax.org/donate
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -