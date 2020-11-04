Anderson
Celebration Service for Maurice Anderson will be 12:00 PM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave, Pastor A. L. Jordan, Sr. He is survived by wife, Shawyatt Anderson; children, Mauriana, Maurice Jr. & Darryl; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com