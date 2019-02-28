|
PHILLIPS
Maurice Layton Phillips, 82 passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. A Jacksonville, FL native, born July 30, 1936 to the late Homer & Elise Phillips. He was preceded in death by his brother & sister-in-law Shelton and Carol and sister Sharon P. Cooke.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife of 60 years Carolyn, 3 children Karen, Mike (Laura), Susan (Bob Kaleel), 4 grand children Mallory Bosque (Ruben), Caroline & Gracie Phillips, Luke Kaleel, 3 great grandsons Noah, Benjamin and William Bosque, sister Elaine P. Dunlap, brother-in-law John P. Cooke, 7 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 1601 Oaklawn Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Goodwill, give blood, always recycle and be a better neighbor.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019