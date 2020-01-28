|
Shore
Maurine Lingenfelter Shore went home to Jesus on January 24, 2020, at age 84. Maurine was born to John and Delilah Lingenfelter on March 8, 1935, in Nicholls, GA. Maurine and her husband, Earl Allan Shore were married in December of 1955. They had two children, David (Lori) and Dan (Pam). Maurine, a dedicated and loving wife, and mother worked for PPG, National Merchandising, LRS Co, and Shore Chiropractic. She enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, baking her extraordinary pound cake for those she held dear and staying involved with church and friends. Throughout her life, she held and unwavering faith that sustained her through Earl's passing in 1985. Maurine joins her husband, Earl, her parents, and all her siblings in Heaven. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and her new great-grandchild.
Maurine's memorial service will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m.
