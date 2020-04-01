|
Karrer
Max Crawford Karrer, 89, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on March 30, 2020. He was born May 14, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Max and Nedra Karrer. Max graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1951, then went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1954. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the U.S. Naval Hospital in 1955. Max served in the United States Naval Medical Corps from 1955 to 1963, from which he was honorably discharged as Lieutenant Commander, M.C., USN. Max made a tremendous contribution to the medical community in Duval County over his lifetime. He was one of 8 founders and past Chairman of the Board of Directors of Memorial Medical Center of Jacksonville. He also served on multiple medical boards including; Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for Memorial Medical Center; Vice-Chairman of Health South, Inc.; President and board member of Hospice Northeast Florida; Board of Directors of Operation Blessing; and Chairman of Memorial Regional Rehabilitation Center. His civic involvement included; Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Duval County; State Chairman of Christian Coalition of Florida; and the Advisory board of Right to Life. Max's strong faith has been the guidepost for his life. He contributed his time as a member of the Board of Trustees for Regent University and the Christian Broadcasting Network. He was one of the founding members of All Soul's Anglican Church in Jacksonville. Music was an important part of Max's life. He was an accomplished pianist and played keyboard in his church band up until his death. Max is survived by his children Neal Karrer, Allison Buyle, and Tracy Karrer; along with granddaughter Devon Rohlfs and great-granddaughter Dakota Corbin. Max was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted friend to many. During these unsettled times, we can all aspire to sustain Max's legacy of faith, generosity, dedication, and compassion. A Celebration of Life ceremony sponsored by All Souls Anglican Church will be held at a future date. Those willing wishing to express condolences may consider making a contribution to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Northeast Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020