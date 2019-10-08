|
Rowland
Maxine Johanna Moody Rowland, 78, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Maxine grew up in Jacksonville, FL in the St. Nicholas area where she attended Assumption Catholic School with her six siblings. She later attended Bishop Kenny High School then Florida State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Technology and was a member of the tennis team. She then attended the University of Florida where she earned a Doctor of Medicine. After residencies at Cincinnati and Johns Hopkins she worked as an emergency room physician at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where she met and married John Henry Rowland M.D., an Internist originally from New Brunswick, NJ. She moved back to Jacksonville, FL in 1974 and lived there for 45 years until recently moving to Atlanta, GA in August 2019 to be closer to her daughters.
Maxine is predeceased by her father, Maxey Dell Moody Jr.; her mother, Dorothy Boyd Moody and her husband, Dr. John Henry Rowland. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Stouffer (Mark) of Atlanta, GA; son, John Rowland (Karen) of Jacksonville, FL and daughter, Dorothy Gatwood (Jubal) of Atlanta, GA and grandchildren: Charles, Kelly & Patrick Stouffer; Johnny & Renee Rowland; and Riordan, Audrey & Jubal (Jr) Gatwood. Maxine was the eldest of six siblings: Maxey D. Moody III, Thomas Boyd Moody (deceased), Richard Michael Moody, Elaina Moran, Joseph Reardon Moody and Angel Throop. She has many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 6-8pm with the Rosary at 7pm on Friday, October 11 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, October 12 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 121 East Duval Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202. Burial will follow mass at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family requests donations made to a Catholic .
