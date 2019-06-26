|
|
HAY
Mrs. May Hay, 100, passed away on May 23, 2019. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Memorial service will be held 6-9 PM, Thurs., June 27, 2019, at The Potter's House International Ministries, 5119 Normandy Blvd. Interment will be held June 29, 2019, at 10 AM at Restlawn Cemeteries, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC. Please sign the GUESTBOOK at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019