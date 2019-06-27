Home

Services
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Potter's House International Ministries
5119 Normandy Blvd.
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Restlawn Cemeteries
2600 Ribault Scenic Dr.
May Hay Obituary
HAY
Mrs. May Hay, 100, passed away on May 23, 2019. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Memorial service was held on Thurs., June 27, 2019, at The Potter's House International Ministries, 5119 Normandy Blvd. Interment will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 AM at Restlawn Cemeteries, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC. Please sign the GUESTBOOK at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 28, 2019
