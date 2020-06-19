Maynard Munn

Munn
Maynard M. Munn, a native of Flint, Michigan and long-time Jacksonville resident, passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He served in the U.S. Army for two years before moving to Jacksonville in 1953, where he became a beloved part of the family of his longtime friend and business partner Millard F. Smith, Jr. Maynard worked for Great Southern Trucking Company (now Ryder) and then Delta Air Lines. A frequent traveler, Maynard made 20 trips to Europe and one to Asia. Opting for early retirement from Delta, Maynard and Millard opened Carriage House Antiques on Bull Street in Savannah. A talented piano player, Maynard played piano at church and at the historic Olde Pink House in Savannah. Maynard and Millard returned to Jacksonville in 2005 for a second retirement. Maynard is survived by Millard's sister, Gloria S. Nunn, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.