McKinley, Lee Ellen

On Monday, March 4th, 2019, Ellen met her Lord face to face. On this earth, she was a tireless advocate for the quality Christian education of young children. Her tenacious dedication inspired many in the early childhood community. She was a champion for children and her influence will be felt for years to come. Her sweet spirit provided comfort and guidance to her family and friends. Ellen is in now in the place she longed for throughout her life. Well done, good and faithful servant!

Ellen was predeceased by loving husband Gerald E. McKinley and survived by brother, Floyd (Sandra) Messer and family; children Alan and Sheri Buchanan; grandchildren, Chase (Kristy) Buchanan, Kaylee Buchanan and Brittany Collins along with her precious great-granddaughter Bonnie Buchanan.

A funeral Service in memory of Ellen will be held on Monday March 11th at First Baptist Church of Orange Park located at 1140 Kingsley Ave in Orange Park FL. A viewing will be held at the church from 10AM to 11AM. The funeral service will begin at 11AM.

Memorial donations may be made to any of the following charitable organizations that Ellen supported: The Child Development Education Alliance, The Foundation, Safe Animal Shelter of Clay County, First Baptist Church of Orange Park.