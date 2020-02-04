Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Melba Jean Gay Obituary
Gay
A funeral service for Melba Jean Gay will be held in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, Florida 32216 on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 AM. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Melba is preceded in death by her parents; CW and Willie Mae Gay, four brothers; W.J. Gay, Charles (Willie Mae) Gay, Ernest Gay and C.W. (Buzzy) (Nell) Gay. She is survived by a sister; Mabel Jo Long. Several nieces, nephews, friends and special friends; Pastor Arlo Williams and Mary Williams. Burial will take place in the Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to assist her sister with the funeral expenses; Mabel Jo Long at 2009 Deerfield Way Tunnel Hill, GA 30755. Hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
