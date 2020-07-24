Jordan
Melba Jordan (82) of Jacksonville, Florida passed away in her home after an extended illness on July 19, 2020. She was born May 10, 1938 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and grew up in Boulder City, Nevada.
Melba is predeceased by her husband Joe Randal Jordan Sr. of 32 years in 1987. She is survived by her lifelong friend J. Molton Smith III; her children, Joe R. Jordan, Jr. (Roxanne) of Jacksonville, FL; Raymond Jordan (Deborah) of Jacksonville, FL; Kim Rountree (Jack) of Green Cove Springs, FL; Kathy Flott (Steve) of Jacksonville, FL. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Melba retired from State Employees Credit with over 30 years of service. She held numerous leadership responsibilities throughout her tenure. During her time with SECU, she achieved the title of Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE) and was well known in the Credit Union movement in Florida. She served on the Board of Directors of the Florida Credit Union League for nine years representing the credit unions of Northeast Florida; Florida Credit Union League Governmental Affairs Committee; Chapter President of the Northeast Florida Chapter of the Florida Credit Union League for seven years. Florida Credit Union Executive Society Council Board of Directors, the Florida Community College of Jacksonville Advisory Committee and First Florida Credit Union Board of Directors.
Throughout her life as an executive, she felt her greatest accomplishment in life was being there and supporting her family.
There will be a private service for family at a future date… She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of North Florida or Alzheimer's Association
of North Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com