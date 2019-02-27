HAUSE

Melinda Jo Saffer Hause, 60, returned to her heavenly home on February 22, 2019 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Melinda was born to Joseph Raymond Saffer and the late Martha Louise Davidson, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a Real Estate Appraiser for 15 years in Orange Park, Florida. In 2003, she joined her husband as a franchisee for Firehouse Subs in Flagler and Volusia Counties.

Melinda was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and soulmate, David Hause on May 13, 1989, in Orange Park, Florida. They enjoyed a beautiful life and raised four children together which Melinda believed was her greatest accomplishment. Later in life she was blessed with grandchildren, which she often said were her greatest joy.

Melinda is survived by her husband, David; her children Lauren, Travis, Katie (Kris), and Kevin (Jaymie); her grandchildren David, Jaylyn, Dennis James (DJ), Brayden, Landon Kristopher, Jaxon, and Cameron David; her father Joseph Raymond Saffer (Mary), and her brother, Joseph Raymond Saffer, Jr., her rock. She is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Louise Saffer; her mother, Martha Davidson; and her grandparents. She is survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

Melinda's life will be celebrated and remembered at Palm Coast Community Church on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Melinda asks that all wear bright or pastel clothing because this is to be a celebration of her life and her homecoming to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. A reception will follow at Palm Coast Community Church on March 2, 2019. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations may be made to the Epic Church of Palm Coast building fund or Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The family of Mrs. Hause has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home, Palm Coast, FL. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary