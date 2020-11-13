Rhim
Mellnease Kendrick Rhim was born June 16, 1931, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Robert and Rosella Christina Kendrick. On November 3, 1951, she was united in holy matrimony to Henry Thomas Rhim, Sr. Sister Rhim was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church where she served as C.T.U. teacher (Books of the Bible), former President of the Deaconess Ministry, and former President of the Ministers' Wives Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Essie Howard; brother, Robert Kenderick; sister, Verdella Reed; son-in-law, Alphonso Hayes.
Her legacy will be cherished by a loving and devoted husband, Pastor Emeritus Henry T. Rhim, devoted daughter, Barbara Rhim Hayes, and son, Henry T. (Karen) Rhim, Jr.; Grandchildren, Tonetta Jordon, Eric (Karletta) Hayes, Tierra (Reynaldo) Davilla, Marlon Rhim, and Breona Monique Hayes; Great-grands, Tonie and Calvin Jordon, Khaleel Hayes, Mariah Davilla, Jayden, and Brandon Hayes; Goddaughter, Deirdre (Rev. E.C.) and other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 11 AM in St. Joseph Baptist Church, 485 W. 1st Street. Viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, in the sanctuary of St. Joseph Baptist Church from 5-7 PM. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP www.mckinneyfh.com
