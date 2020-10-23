Mahon
Melodie Hamilton Mahon, 87, a life-long resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Melodie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Memorie Hamilton Knopf; brother, John T. Hamilton, Jr.; and her devoted husband, Harry Brinkley Mahon.
Melodie graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1951 and was active in Jackson Jills for many years. In 1955, Melodie graduated from Auburn University, where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society and active in the Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
After college, Melodie returned to Jacksonville where she had a successful career as a court reporter. Melodie enjoyed travel, entertaining, and many social activities with friends and family over the years. Known for her strong spirit, intelligence, fierce loyalty and great sense of humor, Melodie will be sorely missed by all of us.
Melodie is survived by her daughter, Mason Mahon Burnham (Jim) and son, Harry Michael Mahon (Tobé) and her grandchildren, Luke and Drew Burnham, who loved their Nana. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a wonderful network of extended family and dear friends.
We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and offer our gratitude to everyone at The Coves and River Garden for their kindness and support over the years.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks with details to follow. You may reference the website listed below for updates.
