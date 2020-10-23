1/1
Melodie Mahon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melodie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mahon
Melodie Hamilton Mahon, 87, a life-long resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Melodie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Memorie Hamilton Knopf; brother, John T. Hamilton, Jr.; and her devoted husband, Harry Brinkley Mahon.
Melodie graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1951 and was active in Jackson Jills for many years. In 1955, Melodie graduated from Auburn University, where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society and active in the Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
After college, Melodie returned to Jacksonville where she had a successful career as a court reporter. Melodie enjoyed travel, entertaining, and many social activities with friends and family over the years. Known for her strong spirit, intelligence, fierce loyalty and great sense of humor, Melodie will be sorely missed by all of us.
Melodie is survived by her daughter, Mason Mahon Burnham (Jim) and son, Harry Michael Mahon (Tobé) and her grandchildren, Luke and Drew Burnham, who loved their Nana. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a wonderful network of extended family and dear friends.
We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and offer our gratitude to everyone at The Coves and River Garden for their kindness and support over the years.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks with details to follow. You may reference the website listed below for updates.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved