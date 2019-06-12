Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Chapel.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Rose Chapel
2212 Emerson St.
Melvin, FL
1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Melvin McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel
Mr. Melvin McDaniel (73) slept away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was an graduate of Old Stanton High. He was an Veteran of Vietnam Era. Melvin was also employed with General Motors for over 20 years and retired in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Priscilla McDaniel; one son, Kevin McDaniel; sister, Faye McDaniel; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, June 15 in the Mary Rose Chapel, 2212 Emerson St. Melvin will rest for loved ones and friend on Fri., June 14 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
