Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Williams

Obituary Condolences

Melvin Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS
Pastor Melvin Williams, 56 of Mobile, AL, passed away in Pensacola, FL on March 8, 2019. Melvin had a long hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure, and its associated illnesses. He recently relocated to Pensacola, Florida to be near his family, and to enjoy the beautiful Gulf shore. He was born September 27th, 1962 in Selma AL. Shortly afterwards, as a young child he and his family relocated to Mobile, AL. This is where he called home. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 20 years as an Aviation Ordnanceman, he retired with highest honors. Melvin then went back to school and earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He began a successful career as a highly sought-after Information Technologist (IT). Melvin relocated to Atlanta, GA to propel his own very successful business, Megatron Computer Services, and became one of the top 1000 IT contractors in the nation and in the top 100 in the Atlanta-Metro area. However, his most rewarding call to duty was launching Life More Abundant Ministries. Melvin is survived by his 2 daughters, Natasha Williams, and Courtney Williams (Javarius) Cushion, both of Jacksonville, FL.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.