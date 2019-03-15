WILLIAMS

Pastor Melvin Williams, 56 of Mobile, AL, passed away in Pensacola, FL on March 8, 2019. Melvin had a long hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure, and its associated illnesses. He recently relocated to Pensacola, Florida to be near his family, and to enjoy the beautiful Gulf shore. He was born September 27th, 1962 in Selma AL. Shortly afterwards, as a young child he and his family relocated to Mobile, AL. This is where he called home. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 20 years as an Aviation Ordnanceman, he retired with highest honors. Melvin then went back to school and earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He began a successful career as a highly sought-after Information Technologist (IT). Melvin relocated to Atlanta, GA to propel his own very successful business, Megatron Computer Services, and became one of the top 1000 IT contractors in the nation and in the top 100 in the Atlanta-Metro area. However, his most rewarding call to duty was launching Life More Abundant Ministries. Melvin is survived by his 2 daughters, Natasha Williams, and Courtney Williams (Javarius) Cushion, both of Jacksonville, FL.