The Homegoing Celebration for Mother Mercy Solomon is 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St. 32208, Pastor R.E. Herring, Sr., Eulogist. Interment: Historical Restlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday (TODAY) from 5pm-7pm in the funeral home, and Saturday in the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane, Jacksonville 32218, (904) 768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
