Merle Deprez Lear passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 29, 2020. She was born in West Orange, NJ, but made Jacksonville her home for nearly 60 years. She was a gifted and loving teacher, an active member of her church and a wonderful friend to many in the community. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL, on Feb.29, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020