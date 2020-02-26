Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Riverside Presbyterian Church
849 Park Street
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Deprez Lear

Add a Memory
Merle Deprez Lear Obituary
Lear
Merle Deprez Lear passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 29, 2020. She was born in West Orange, NJ, but made Jacksonville her home for nearly 60 years. She was a gifted and loving teacher, an active member of her church and a wonderful friend to many in the community. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL, on Feb.29, 2020 at 10:00am.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -