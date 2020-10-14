Hescock
Merle Franklin Hescock, Jr. ("Bud") passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was 74 years old.
Bud was born on July 28, 1946 in Norwood, MA to Merle and Flora (Suriano) Hescock.
As a young man, Bud became a sailor and honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After the war, he achieved a successful career as a commercial airline pilot and rose to the distinguished rank of international captain. Aviation was his passion, and to him, there was "nothing like being in the clouds." He retired from United Airlines in 2003 after 18 years of service.
Bud was known for his outgoing personality, infectious sense of humor and personal empathy for others.
He was a committed servant to his church, Saint George Episcopal Church, and later found a loving community at Faith United Methodist Church. A philanthropic volunteer, Bud served in American Red Cross disaster relief efforts, including those for hurricanes Katrina, Wilma and Ike. Bud also devoted his time as a guardian ad litem and drew satisfaction from service to his fellow man.
Among other interests, Bud loved to cook. Every recipe was always "very simple." He loved to garden, restore houses, play guitar, and follow the stock market. He loved being near the water. He was a mariner at heart and retired to a home on Little Marsh Island.
He was preceded in death by his two parents, who passed in 1994, and is survived by one brother and three adult children, James, Kimberly and Kristen.
For his children, he was an umpire for his son's little league baseball and a coach for his daughters' basketball teams. He was a hands-on Father and he will be deeply missed.
Please visit Bud's memorial webpage at Everloved.com/life-of/merle-hescock-jr/
.
