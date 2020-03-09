|
Cushing
At the age of 103, Meta Tracy Cushing went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Ernest A. Cushing, Jr. and daughter, Sylvia Cushing Bua. She is survived by her grandchildren, Gaye Vance (Steve), Jeffrey Bua (Lisa) and Leigh Ann Spencer (Frank) and great-grandchildren, Mark Vance, Paul Vance, Corey Spencer, Kristin Spencer, Kacy Bua, and Callie Bua. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She lived an incredibly long, rich, and blessed life that began on January 30, 1917. She was a member of both Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan and Fort Caroline Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She belonged for years to the Garden Club and the Women's Club in Jacksonville. She was a long-time resident of the Brookdale Atrium and lived independently there for years. She was ready to go home and at the end wanted most to be with her husband and daughter. She now has her wish.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan, FL. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral and graveside services immediately following. Memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 36178 Congregation Lane, Callahan, FL 32011.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020