Mrs. Metro Lewis Smith-Griffith passed away November 21, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools, graduating from New Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1956. Furthering her education, she attended FAMU, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Music and later attending University of FL, where the Master's degree in Music was conferred. As one of Duval County's Outstanding Educators, Mrs. Smith-Griffith was employed as a Teacher before retiring after rendering over 40 years of dedicated service. Other affiliations include being a member of the Daughters of the King, where she served as National President, Episcopal Church Women, Homeless Outreach Ministry (Founder). She was predeceased by her sons, Frank Smith, Jr. and Joseph Smith; father of children, Frank U. Smith, Sr., and husband, Emanuel Griffith. Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Michelina Smith-Goodwin (Corey); grandchildren, Joseph Terrell and Michael Hervey; aunt, Ms. Inez Toombs; a number of other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held 10 AM, FRIDAY, November 29, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, with Pastor Christopher Fowler, Franklintown Community Church, officiating. Mrs. Smith-Griffith will rest in the church for visitation Friday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019