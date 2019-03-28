|
YULEE
Mrs. Mia L. Yulee passed away on March 21, 2019. Her memories will be cherished by husband, Michael; children, Dominic Sullivan, Jacquelyn, Michael, III, Jevaughn; other relatives and friends. She was a member of The Mighty Church of the Redeemed.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Mighty Church of the Redeemed, 2311 West 12th Street. The late Mrs. Yulee will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, March 29th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 28, 2019