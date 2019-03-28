Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Mia Yulee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mia L. Yulee

Obituary Condolences

Mia L. Yulee Obituary
YULEE
Mrs. Mia L. Yulee passed away on March 21, 2019. Her memories will be cherished by husband, Michael; children, Dominic Sullivan, Jacquelyn, Michael, III, Jevaughn; other relatives and friends. She was a member of The Mighty Church of the Redeemed.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Mighty Church of the Redeemed, 2311 West 12th Street. The late Mrs. Yulee will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, March 29th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now