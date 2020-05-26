Michael A. "Mike" Davis
1947 - 2020
Davis
Michael "Mike" Arthur Davis, Sr. went home to Glory to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Davis. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; son, Michael (Jenn); daughter, Marcy (Stan); and five grandchildren he adored, Tyler, Lilly, Olivia, Mikey, and Emma. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Bill), and three brothers, John (Juanita), James (Diane), and Charles (Betty).
Mike was born on October 18, 1947 in Memphis, TN. He spent his first nine years living in Hernando, MS. Mike and his parents then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and he became a Florida boy. Little League Baseball filled his summers. He had a paper route and delivered papers to Mickey Mantle and teammates. On his 18th birthday, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served several years stationed in Thailand and the Philippines. Mike spent his career helping people. He was a mortgage broker and a financial planner for over 30 years. His passion was helping seniors plan their retirement years with peace of mind. Mike was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Orange Park, where he served as a deacon, usher, and taught in Awanas. Well done, good and faithful servant!
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. Arrival for the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church of Orange Park.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Orange Park
