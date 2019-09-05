|
Murphy
Michael "Mike" Alan Murphy, 66, of Hilliard, FL, went home to be with his Lord on August 31, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 16, 1952, to Fred and Elizabeth Murphy. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1970.
He was a Journeyman Wireman with the IBEW Local #177, a member of Callahan First Baptist Church and several other organizations.
He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Hodges Murphy, his children Justin (Wendy) Murphy, Rachel (Brad) Hughes, grandchildren Kennedy (Kody) Barnes, Kerigan (Dalton) Wildes, Sophie Pittman, Bryson, and Rhilyn Hughes and great-grandchildren Harley Reynolds and Kayden Wildes. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Patra) Murphy, sister Betty Murphy and sister-in-law Sharon Murphy, many loved ones and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Murphy
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 5th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Nassau Funeral Home in Callahan. Services will be held at Callahan First Baptist Church Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 am with Bro. Lynn Hyatt and Bro, Todd Carr officiating. Interment will be at Mill Creek Cemetery, Hilliard, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019