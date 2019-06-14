Amig

Lieutenant Commander Michael Anthony Amig USN, Retired, 56, passed away peacefully in his home June 11, 2019, surrounded by family after a short but fierce battle with brain cancer.

Mike was born on March 7, 1963 in Auburndale, Florida and went on to serve a decorated Naval career. A humble and loving husband, father, grandfather and son, he is survived by his wife, Robin Elizabeth McBride; daughters, Laura Fegley, Peyton Plank, Megan Amig; grandsons, Layden Stringfellow, Vincent Fegley, Hunter Plank; father, Edward Amig; stepmother, Janet Amig; brother, Mark Amig; and God-daughter, Kadence Thigpen.

Funeral Service at 11AM on June 19, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Visitation with the family from 6-8PM on June 18, 2019 and 1-hour before service at the funeral home. Committal Service with military honors rendered by the US Navy at 2:30PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville. A celebration of life reception with Legion and Masonic honors will be held immediately after the committal service at American Legion Post 316, 1127 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach.

May Michael's smile forever live on in all of the hearts he touched.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 17, 2019