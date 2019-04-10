MOONEY

Michael Andrew Mooney, 72, of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 5th, 2019 at Mayo Hospital. He was born April 2nd, 1947 in Jacksonville FL to Andrew and Geneva Mooney. He was a graduate of Englewood High School and attended Miami-Dade Junior College. He is a Vietnam Veteran who earned a Bronze Star and an Army Commendation Medal. After 35 years he retired as an Engineer from the Jacksonville Fire Department. He was a lifelong avid hunter, taking many game. He was Southeastern Archery Champion and past owner of Fort Caroline Archery Shop. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Michelle McManus. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela; his sisters, Karen Crawford, Sharon Thornton, and his beloved beagle, Lexi. He leaves many dear friends who will miss his smile, his humor and his BBQ. While blessed with no children he was a special Godfather to Amanda Olson, Kelly Mejia, Eric, Matt and Lindsey McNally.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary