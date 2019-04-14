Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Michael B. "Mickey" Dees

Michael B. "Mickey" Dees Obituary
DEES
Michael B. "Mickey" Dees, 62, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mickey, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, was a 1975 graduate of University Christian School ('74 State football Champs) and later attended FCCJ. He was co-owner of Dees Painting Company and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mickey was a beloved & faithful friend and life of the party. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Dees; his parents, Jimmie & Edith Dees; and a sister, Theresa Dees. Survivors include his daughter, Kylan Dees; 2 step sons, Brian Patnode & Sam Tyson; 3 sisters: Laverne Webb (Dr. Allen), Gale Paschal and Kay McGee (Ray); 1 brother, Jamie Dees; 2 nieces, Dana Paschal & Amy Griffin; 2 nephews, Dane Alex Pierce (Sara) & Jim Paschal (Beth); 2 great nieces, Kayla Griffin & Rachael Pierce; and 1 great nephew, Kyle Griffin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20, at Lannie Road Baptist Church, 5998 Lannie Rd., with his niece, Dana Paschal and Pastor Buddy Wimberly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mickey's memory to the church or to a .
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019
