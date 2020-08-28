Balboni
Michael Winslow Balboni, born December 6, 1947, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 23, 2020. Mike lived with his family in Jacksonville, Boston, and Atlantic Beach until moving to Fleet Landing. Mike became an independent resident after his mother's passing in 2009 and found life at "Fleet" secure, friendly, and the perfect place for him and his beloved Lhasa Apso, Misty.
Mike was a gentle spirit, loved by all who had the pleasure of getting to know him. Mike graduated from the Davis Speech School in Atlanta, Georgia and the special ed program of Englewood High School. Mike was born with Cerebral Palsy.
Mike's great love of fishing developed when he lived with his family on the St. John's River in Mandarin. He was a devout fly fisher in both salt and freshwater and had good friends in the Jacksonville fly fishing community. Mike also loved ice hockey and attended Jacksonville Rockets games at the Jacksonville Coliseum with his brother. The two of them continued to travel to annually to see Mike's favorite NHL teams play, especially the Detroit Redwings.
Mike was devoted to his family and his many pets. He was the cherished uncle to his niece and nephew tirelessly teaching them to fish, sail, and enjoy the beauty of nature and animals. His patience and kindness taught them much about how to live and love. Evidenced by the twinkle in his eye with every catch, teaching them how to fish was perhaps his greatest delight. Mike volunteered at the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Mike read the Times Union daily and had an encyclopedic knowledge of tropical fish and hockey. He was deeply proud of his life at Fleet Landing and kept family abreast of all the developments on the campus and with his favorite members of the caring staff, whom he always considered friends.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Albert Balboni. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gerardo and CeCe Balboni of Atlanta, his nephew, Gerry (Anna) of Savannah, his niece, Rebecca of Durango, CO, his great-nephew, Victor, and his beloved dog, Misty who now lives with a new family in Jacksonville. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Memorial gifts honoring Mike may be made in his name to Fleet Landing (obush@fleetlanding.com) or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
