Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Michael Bell Obituary
Bell
Michael Anthony Bell passed away August 19, 2019. He was a graduate of William M. Raines High School, Class of 1974. He was employed by Maxwell House Coffee and retired after 32 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Taft Bell; children, Michael, Jr. and Travis (Antoinette); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00AM in the Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
