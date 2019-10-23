|
Burns
Michael John Burns, born April 28, 1951, in Danville, Illinois, passed away and went into the presence of his Savior on October 20, 2019, in Ellijay, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife, Julia Burns (Dee); his parents, John and Joan Burns; his siblings, Steven Burns and Julia (Burns) Lane; his children, Jennifer Manjarres, Debra Douglass, Kevin Burns; Corey Jackson, and Stacey Hall and his ten grandchildren. His memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Ellijay, Georgia.
Mike will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving man who loved the Blue Ridge Mountains and his home ("Almost Heaven") with Dee. He was an active member of his church, who loved participating in his men's Bible study. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
