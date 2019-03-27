Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Michael Capers Ali Obituary
ALI
Michael Capers Ali, aka, Capers Michael Thompson, Jr., 67, passed away on March 15, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, he attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1969. Furthering his education, he attended Bethune-Cookman University and later FCCJ, where he earned a certification in Welding. Mr. Ali was employed by the Jacksonville Shipyard as a Welder, rendering a combined number of 20 years of dedicated service in his field. He was predeceased by his father, Capers Michael Thompson, Sr. Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Camilla Perkins Thompson; sister, Mrs. Muriel Thompson Watkins (Jay); brother, Reginald Thompson; aunts, Mrs. Lavinia Perkins Mathis and Ms. Dannette Perkins Robinson; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Michael Capers Ali will be held 11AM, FRIDAY, March 30, 2019 in the Rufus E. Payne Memorial Chapel of the mortuary.
Friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671

Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
