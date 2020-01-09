|
|
Coffman
Michael Coffman, 73, passed on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Mike was the son of the late Harry J. Coffman, Sr. and the late Mary Ruth Bower Coffman. Preceding Mike in death were his sister, Patsy Dean and brother, Mark Coffman. He is survived by his brother, Harry John Coffman, Jr. (Sandi); brother, Larry Coffman, Sr.; and brother, Richard Coffman, Sr. (Deleda); numerous nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; and great-grand nieces and nephews. Mike is also survived by his life partner of 22 years, R. Keith Brown.
Mike was born in Frankfort, Indiana, went off to Santa Ana University to study music after high school and graduated from Purdue University with degrees in Education and English Literature. After 8 years of teaching, Mike embarked in a life as a full-time, professional pianist and singer. He began his music career in Indianapolis as a pianist at Jackie's Dinner Club, playing requests and accompanying singers. After coming to Jacksonville, Mike played the well-known Music Bar for several years, opened the Sake Shop Piano Bar, opened the Sheraton Hotel on the St. Johns, the Embassy Suites, The Brick restaurant, The Adams Mark Hotel, Danes Dinner Club, and played numerous other venues over the years. He played at the River Club for the last 14 years. Mike had extensive studio recording and private party experience. Mike was Music Director at St. Nicholas Park Christian Church for the last 18 years. He and Keith founded the St. Nicholas Park Christian Church Food Bank and Music Outreach programs. Mike had a love for interior design and had his own interior design business for 15 years.
Mike had a persona that was larger than life. He loved entertaining friends and made all people feel welcome, whether at work or at home. Mike had an impact on people his entire life through his artistic vision, inspiring zeal for life, and persistent humor. He felt a special kinship with all animals. From American Champion Afghan Hounds to rescue cats, he cared for all living things. His hobbies included playing bridge, traveling, and cooking. He had a great talent and enjoyed all artforms but especially dance, music, design, and watercolor painting. He will be missed more than words can express.
A memorial service will be held at St. Nicholas Park Christian Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Nicholas Park Christian Church Food Bank.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020