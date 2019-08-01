|
|
Strickland
Michael E. Strickland, 71 of El Dorado, AR and formerly of Jacksonville, FL passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years Elaine Welch Strickland of El Dorado, daughters, Jackie McLaughlin (Paul) of El Dorado, Vaughan Debarr of Tampa, FL, sons, James Strickland (Ngaire) of Seattle, WA, Thomas Strickland of Las Vegas, NV, step-son Thao Bui (Cuc) of San Jose, CA, sister-in-law Vashti Strickland of Crescent City, FL; grandchildren, James Harville (Jennifer), Dalton Harville (Stormie), William Strickland, Khiethy Bui, Season Perez (Yasmany), Tinh Bui, Nicole Harville, Alexis Strickland, and Kelvin Strickland and many close friends. He will be missed by his fur babies-Sandy, Bubba, Lillie, and Joffre.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Young's Chapel. Full military honors will be conducted at Craig Cemetery in El Dorado, AR with interment to follow under the direction of Young's Funeral Directors.
An online registry is available at
www.youngsfuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019