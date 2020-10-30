Bass
Michael Edward Bass passed away on October 12, 2020, in Guadalajara, Mx. Mike was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 29, 1948 to parents Winona and George Bass. Mike worked as a Financial Advisor for Prudential Securities for over 20 years, finishing his career with Family Wealth Advisors. Mike and his wife Lisa retired to Lake Chapala, Mx in 2010. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Alfred and Stephen, and his sister Peggy Lyons. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughters Julie (Chris) Wightman and Sandy (Luke) Lester, his sister Debbie (Bert) Bowden and grandchildren Andrew Tanner, Michael Tanner, Hollis Tanner, Chloe Morris, Grace Lester and Hattie Lester and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life was held in Lake Chapala Mexico on October 22nd.
