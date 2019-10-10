Home

Services
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-2481
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens
111 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL
1948 - 2019
Michael Foster Obituary
FOSTER
Michael Sean Foster, 71, call sign "Pod," was cleared for takeoff for the last time Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Mike was a pilot and flight instructor for over fifty years. As a teenager he bartered for flying lessons at an airport in suburban Chicago and became the youngest person, at the time, to earn a pilot's license in Illinois. He began his career as a Naval Aviator attack pilot and retired as a Captain in 1993. He continued flying as a commercial airline pilot with Air Florida, People Express, Northwest, and Delta Airlines, flew recreationally as a FAST-qualified formation pilot, and piloted vintage aircraft, including the B-17 bomber, with the Collings Foundation until his death. He was a member of the Redstar Pilots Association and the Bald Eagle Squadron of the Association of Naval Aviators. Mike was a loving father and husband with a passion for life and aviation. He was loved by family and friends and respected by many.
He leaves behind his wife, Tammy, son, Liam, and his wife, Emily, daughter, Erin, and her husband Steve, and grandchildren, Matthew and Lily. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary, and survived by his sisters, Anne, Susan, Sheila, Elizabeth, and Ellen, and his brother, Dennis.
Informal visitation will take place Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7pm at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2pm at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073. The family asks that donations be made to the Collings Foundation in lieu of flowers.
May he forever fly in blue skies and tailwinds
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
