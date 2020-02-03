Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Michael Galvin


1949 - 2020
Michael Galvin Obituary
Galvin
Michael D. Galvin, 70, of Jacksonville Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Brooks Bartram Assisted Living. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.
Michael was born on June 3, 1949 in County Kerry, Ireland. He was the son of the late Jeremiah and Teresa Galvin (nee Barrett). He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Philomena (nee Mollen) of Tullamore, County Offaly, Ireland. He is also survived by his brother and three sisters; Edward Galvin (Veronica), Colorado, Rosaleen Newby (Kenneth), New Jersey, Gerrie Morace, Kentucky, Mary Terese Galvin (Gene Owen), Texas and many nieces and nephews.
A Catholic mass in celebration of Michael's life will be held at San Jose Catholic Church, Toledo Road, Jacksonville at 11am on Thursday February 6, 2020 with a viewing at the church prior to the mass beginning at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's foundation "or scheduled Masses for the repose of his soul" would be appreciated in honor of Michael.
Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. 32211, 904-744-8422.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
