LINN

Michael Gates Linn, a witty and fiercely independent chemical engineer who worked for the Navy for over 30 years, died peacefully at his Jacksonville home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was 70.

He was born in Jacksonville on March 30, 1949, to John and Elizabeth Linn, and spent his early years rough housing and playing with his older brothers.

He attended grade school at St. Paul Catholic and graduated in 1967 from Bishop Kenny High School, where he played point guard for the varsity basketball team.

In 1971, he graduated from Spring Hill College and shortly thereafter began working at the Jacksonville Naval Air Depot. He provided Materials Engineering in support of Naval aircraft and most notably established NAVAIR's Lead Maintenance Technology Center for the Environment. He rose to a GS-14 management position presiding over 300 engineers.

He met lifelong friends while working for the Navy and spent time with them hunting in South Carolina and fishing on the St. John's River.

In 2000, he married Jean Hawkins in Jacksonville. They enjoyed frequent trips to New Orleans, and fishing excursions to Horseshoe Beach, Fla., and the Little Red and White Rivers in Arkansas.

He enjoyed folk music, especially Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, and conversations about politics, world affairs and the general mysteries of life. He had a self-sufficient, gregarious and quick-witted personality and was great at public speaking, often doing eulogies for family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Jean Hawkins; two brothers, Frank Linn (Mary) and John Linn (Ellen); four sons, Michael W. Linn (Adrienne), John Linn, Matthew Hawkins (Amanda) and Ian Hawkins (Tabitha); three grandchildren, Tyler and Astrid Hawkins, and Michael William Linn Jr. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary