HALLORAN
Halloran, Michael - Running Streak Ends at 14,076 Days. Mike Halloran died Monday morning, October 14, 2019, doing what he loved – running. He started his running streak in April 1981, and then proceeded to run at least a mile, but usually three or more, every single consecutive day since then. Over those 38-and-a-half years, he made plenty of running friends, many of them simply people kind enough to wave every early morning as they passed him running down the street.
Mike was born in 1947 in Detroit, MI to Bill and Margaret Halloran. Over the course of his life he lived in St. Petersburg, FL, Tallahassee, FL, Pensacola, FL, and Orchard Park, NY, before finally settling in Jacksonville, FL for the past twenty-five years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue, five children: Michael (Helen) of Marietta, GA; Shelly (John) of Philadelphia, PA; Daniel (Mary) of Murphy, NC; Irish (Josh) of Roswell, GA; and Chris (Maryellen) of Raleigh, NC, and ten grandkids: Maddie, Eamonn, Hunter, Logan, Jared, Journey, Connor, Riley, Oliver, and Carolina. Mike is also survived by his brother, Pat (Teresa) of Eustis, FL and sister, Colleen, of St. Petersburg, FL.
After family and running, Mike's next love was his job. He recently celebrated his 50th anniversary as an agent for Northwestern Mutual. He spent the first half of his tenure there selling life insurance, before transitioning into the role of Wealth Management Advisor, which he enjoyed even more. Mike was continually thrilled to help his clients improve their financial situations and prepare for their futures. For thirteen years, he was an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida, teaching courses in risk management and financial planning. Over the course of his life and career, Mike never stopped learning. Starting with his degree from Florida State University (1969), he added two Masters Degrees from American University, and several professional designations, including Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Life Underwriter, Retired Income Certified Professional, and Accredited Estate Planner (Distinguished). In 2015 he was inducted into the NAEPC Estate Planning Hall of Fame.
Everything Mike did in his life, he did whole-heartedly. He was devoted to the Catholic Church, never missing a Sunday Mass or Holy Day, and spending years on the Finance Committee. He was a lifelong Florida State Seminole fan, and could often be found proudly wearing garnet and gold. He also served on FSU's Finance Committee. Mike made sure he attended a weekly Rotary Club meeting, no matter where he was in the world that week, and kept that streak going for 30-plus years. He loved his wife, Sue, more than anything, and they were both grateful to find more time to spend with each other, taking trips to Hawaii, California wine county, and to visit the kids and grandkids. Mike's dedication to running inspired and awed everyone, especially his family. They knew the only thing that would bring the streak to an end would be his death, and that's the way Mike would have wanted it.
The viewing for Mike will be held at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd. #A, Jacksonville, FL 32217, on Monday, October 21st, at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be interred at Eden Cemetery, Oakwood St., Crescent City, FL, 32112, next to his mother and father, later that afternoon. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Catholic Charities. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019