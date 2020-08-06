1/
Michael Hamberger
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Hamberger
Michael J. Hamberger, born on October 25, 1931, known as the Colonel, passed away at 88 years old on July 20, 2020. He will be buried in the Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery in honor of his 22 years of military service. His service spanned two wars, the Korean and Vietnam wars. He will be laid next to his lovely wife, Paulette, who predeceased him. He is survived by his two daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
