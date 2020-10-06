1/
Michael Hentrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hentrich
Michael Hentrich, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Michael served in the Navy as a Corman in Vietnam. Michael had a cosmetology career in Jacksonville Beach that spanned over 50 years. Michael leaves behind, a brother Mark and sister Mary as well as his son Joshua Reed. Burial is planned for October 16 at 2pm at the National cemetery on Lanie Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beaches Rescue and Recovery Mission care of Bowen Slade 611 Ponte Veda Lakes Blvd # 308 Ponte Vedra Beach FL, 32082.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved