Hentrich
Michael Hentrich, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Michael served in the Navy as a Corman in Vietnam. Michael had a cosmetology career in Jacksonville Beach that spanned over 50 years. Michael leaves behind, a brother Mark and sister Mary as well as his son Joshua Reed. Burial is planned for October 16 at 2pm at the National cemetery on Lanie Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beaches Rescue and Recovery Mission care of Bowen Slade 611 Ponte Veda Lakes Blvd # 308 Ponte Vedra Beach FL, 32082.
