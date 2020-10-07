Michael Hentrich, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Michael served in the Navy as a Corpsman in Vietnam. Michael had a cosmetology career in Jacksonville Beach that spanned over 50 years. Michael leaves behind, a brother Mark and a sister Mary as well as his son Joshua Reed.

Burial is planned for October 16 at 2 pm at the National cemetery on Lanie Rd.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beaches Rescue and Recovery Mission care of Bowen Slade 611 Ponte Veda Lakes Blvd # 308 Ponte Vedra Beach FL, 32082.

