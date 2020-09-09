Hayman
Michael John Hayman born Feb. 11, 1956, in Jacksonville, FL passed peacefully on September 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Debra Hayman, brother Rick Hayman, sister Pamela Abdullah and husband Paul, uncle Jim Mangels, 3 step-children, several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Joyce Hayman. Visitation is Sept. 10, 2020, at Beaches Chapel Hardage-Giddens, 1701 Beach Blvd from 6-8 pm.
The funeral will be held at Community Presbyterian Church Friday, Sept.11, 2020 at 11:00 am, 150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach.
Graveside will be at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main St. Jacksonville.
